Hall of Fame Resort Secures Financing and Announces Executive Change

HOF Village Waterpark, an indirect subsidiary of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, struck a $9.9 million financing deal with Constellation NewEnergy, Inc. to fund energy-efficient waterpark construction. Welty Building Construction, Ltd. will supply materials, act as an agent, and ensure EME program compliance for a 1% success fee. Additionally, the waterpark has secured a surety bond from The Hanover Insurance Company for Constellation’s benefit. Separately, the Company’s General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Tara Charnes, will resign for personal reasons but continue as a consultant through the end of the year, maintaining her benefits and stock vesting schedule.

