Halcyon Agri Holds EGM to Vote on Key Resolutions

Halcyon Agri Corp. Ltd. ( (SG:5VJ) ) has provided an announcement.

Halcyon Agri Corporation Limited held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) where key resolutions were proposed and voted on by shareholders. The meeting was chaired by an independent director, and all valid proxy forms were verified. Notably, a substantial shareholder, China Rubber Technology Group Company Limited, abstained from voting on the resolutions, which could impact the company’s decision-making process.

Halcyon Agri Corporation Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating in the rubber industry. It focuses on the production and distribution of natural rubber, catering to various market needs.

