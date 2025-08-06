Haitian International Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Haitian International Holdings ( (HK:1882) ).

Haitian International Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 18, 2025, to approve the release of its interim results for the first half of the year and to consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential returns for shareholders, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1882) stock is a Buy with a HK$31.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Haitian International Holdings stock, see the HK:1882 Stock Forecast page.

Average Trading Volume: 2,105,281

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$33.68B

