Hainan Meilan Airport’s Major Shareholding Acquisition Progresses

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company ( (HK:0357) ) has issued an update.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited announced a significant development regarding the acquisition of approximately 50.19% of its shareholding by Hainan Airport Infrastructure Co., Ltd. This acquisition is part of a broader strategy that includes potential unconditional mandatory cash offers to acquire all domestic and H shares of the company not already owned by Hainan Airport Infrastructure. The announcement indicates that several conditions have been partially satisfied, with further steps being taken to fulfill remaining requirements. This move could potentially reshape the company’s ownership structure and impact its market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0357) stock is a Sell with a HK$6.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hainan Meilan International Airport Company stock, see the HK:0357 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hainan Meilan International Airport Company

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the airport infrastructure industry, focusing on managing and developing airport facilities and services. The company is primarily involved in the operation of Hainan Meilan International Airport.

Average Trading Volume: 2,598,857

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$5B

For a thorough assessment of 0357 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue