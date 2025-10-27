Hainan Drinda Reports Revenue Growth Amidst Profitability Challenges in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2865) ) is now available.

Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. has released its third quarterly report for 2025, revealing a 10.42% increase in operating revenue compared to the same period last year, totaling RMB 2,018,447,889.87. Despite this, the company reported a net loss of RMB 155,203,286.89, although this represents a 38.05% improvement year-on-year. The report highlights a significant decrease in net cash flow from operating activities, down by 222.32%, and an increase in total assets by 9.39% compared to the end of last year. These financial results indicate challenges in profitability but show growth in revenue and assets, impacting the company’s financial health and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2865) stock is a Buy with a HK$52.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:2865 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is a company based in China, operating in the new energy sector. It focuses on the development and provision of energy solutions, with a market emphasis on innovative technologies to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability.

Average Trading Volume: 1,679,529

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$2.14B

For an in-depth examination of 2865 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue