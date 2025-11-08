Hain Celestial Reports Q1 2026 Financial Results

The Hain Celestial ( (HAIN) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information The Hain Celestial presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. is a global health and wellness company focused on inspiring healthier living through its better-for-you brands, operating primarily in the food and beverage sector.

In its fiscal first quarter of 2026, Hain Celestial reported financial results that aligned with expectations, showcasing improvements in organic net sales trends across its North America and International segments. The company emphasized its strategic focus on stabilizing sales and improving profitability.

Key financial highlights include a 7% year-over-year decrease in net sales to $368 million, with organic net sales down 6%. The gross profit margin decreased by 220 basis points to 18.5%, while the adjusted EBITDA was $20 million, down from $22 million in the previous year. The company reported a net loss of $21 million, slightly higher than the $20 million loss in the prior year period.

Regionally, North America saw a 7% decline in organic net sales, driven by a decrease in snack sales, while the International segment experienced a 4% decline, primarily due to lower baby and kids product sales. Despite these challenges, there were improvements in adjusted gross margins and EBITDA in North America.

Looking ahead, Hain Celestial remains focused on its strategic priorities, including stabilizing sales and optimizing cash flow, as it continues to lay the groundwork for sustainable growth and improved financial performance in the latter half of the fiscal year.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue