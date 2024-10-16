Haier Smart Home to Review Q3 Financial Results

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6690) has released an update.

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has announced that its board of directors will meet on October 29, 2024, to review and approve the company’s third-quarter financial results for the period ending September 30, 2024. This meeting could provide insights into the company’s financial health and future prospects, making it a focal point for investors interested in the performance of Haier’s stock.

For further insights into HK:6690 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.