HAFS Acquires Significant Stake in Koenig & Bauer AG

Koenig & Bauer ( (DE:SKB) ) just unveiled an update.

HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER FUND SERVICES S.A. (HAFS) has acquired a 10.02% stake in Koenig & Bauer AG, surpassing the 10% voting rights threshold. The acquisition was made to enhance the performance of investment funds managed by HAFS, using borrowed funds. HAFS has no immediate plans to increase its stake or influence the company’s board or policies, though it may consider further acquisitions depending on share price movements.

More about Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG is a company based in Würzburg, Germany, operating in the printing industry. It is known for producing printing presses and related equipment, serving various markets globally.

Average Trading Volume: 19,286

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €221.4M

