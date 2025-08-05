Hachijuni Bank Acquires Treasury Stock as Part of Capital Strategy

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hachijuni Bank ( (JP:8359) ) has provided an update.

The Hachijuni Bank announced the acquisition of 1,100,900 shares of its own common stock from July 1 to July 31, 2025, at a total cost of approximately 1.38 billion yen. This move is part of a broader plan approved by the Board of Directors to acquire up to 10 million shares by the end of 2025, reflecting the bank’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The Hachijuni Bank, Ltd. operates in the financial industry, primarily offering banking services. It is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market and focuses on providing financial solutions to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 1,412,443

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen668.4B

