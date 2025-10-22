H.I.S. Co., Ltd. Announces Organizational Restructuring and New Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from H.I.S.Co. ( (JP:9603) ) is now available.

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. announced organizational changes and new officer appointments effective November 1, 2025, as part of its Medium-Term Management Plan and Vision2030. The restructuring includes the creation of new divisions such as the AI Innovation Division and the HIS Global Destination Management Company, aimed at optimizing management resources and expanding global business. These changes are expected to strengthen the company’s position in the travel industry and improve governance and customer experience.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9603) stock is a Hold with a Yen1421.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on H.I.S.Co. stock, see the JP:9603 Stock Forecast page.

More about H.I.S.Co.

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. operates in the travel industry, offering travel products and services. The company focuses on global business expansion and aims to enhance customer experiences through AI-driven strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 534,396

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen98.34B

For detailed information about 9603 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue