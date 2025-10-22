H.I.S. Co., Ltd. Acquires Majority Stake in Southwing Co., Ltd. to Boost Okinawa Tourism Presence

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from H.I.S.Co. ( (JP:9603) ) is now available.

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. has announced the acquisition of an 80% stake in Southwing Co., Ltd., a company known for its souvenir stores in Okinawa’s popular tourist spots. This acquisition is part of H.I.S.’s strategy to diversify its business and strengthen its presence in the Okinawa tourism market by leveraging Southwing’s local expertise and the Group’s extensive network.

More about H.I.S.Co.

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. is primarily engaged in the travel industry, focusing on providing exciting travel experiences. The company is expanding its core areas and exploring new fields as part of its medium-term management plan, which includes growth in travel-related and non-travel businesses.

