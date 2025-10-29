GXO Logistics Announces Organizational Changes for Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

GXO Logistics ( (GXO) ) has shared an update.

On October 24, 2025, GXO Logistics announced that Richard Cawston would depart from his role as Chief Revenue Officer & President of Europe in March 2026, with a transition plan in place. On October 29, 2025, GXO Logistics revealed organizational changes aimed at accelerating growth, simplifying its structure, and enhancing execution. Michael Jacobs was appointed as President of the Americas and Asia Pacific, succeeding Jorge Guanter. The company also streamlined its management structure, with regional leaders reporting directly to the CEO, and introduced a new Chief Operating Officer role to drive operational excellence.

The most recent analyst rating on (GXO) stock is a Buy with a $65.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GXO Logistics stock, see the GXO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GXO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GXO is a Outperform.

GXO Logistics demonstrates strong growth potential, driven by robust earnings performance and strategic initiatives. However, high leverage and valuation concerns temper the overall outlook. The positive earnings call sentiment and strategic acquisitions are significant strengths, while the high P/E ratio and leverage pose risks.

To see Spark’s full report on GXO stock, click here.

More about GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, specializing in technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions. With over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, GXO serves leading blue-chip companies, leveraging its expertise in ecommerce, automation, and outsourcing. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Average Trading Volume: 985,869

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.21B

For detailed information about GXO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue