Guoquan Food Announces Interim Dividend for 2025

Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Company., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2517) ) has issued an update.

Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. has announced an interim cash dividend of RMB 0.0716 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The dividend will be paid on October 17, 2025, following shareholder approval on August 22, 2025. The ex-dividend date is set for August 26, 2025, with the record date on September 2, 2025. This announcement may impact the company’s financial performance and shareholder returns.

More about Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Company., Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 53,669,281

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$12.98B

