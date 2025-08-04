Guoquan Food Announces Changes in Key Corporate Roles

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Company., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2517) ) has provided an update.

Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced a change in its joint company secretary, process agent, and authorized representative roles. Mr. Cheung Kai Cheong Wille has resigned from these positions, effective August 4, 2025, and Mr. Lam Kang Chi has been nominated to replace him. Mr. Wang Hui will continue as the other joint company secretary. This change is part of the company’s ongoing compliance with the Stock Exchange’s listing rules, and a waiver has been granted to allow Mr. Wang to continue in his role while gaining the necessary experience.

More about Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Company., Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 53,669,281

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$12.98B

