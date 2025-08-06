Gunze Limited Reports Decline in Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Gunze ( (JP:3002) ) is now available.

Gunze Limited reported a decline in its financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with net sales dropping by 3.4% and a significant decrease in operating and ordinary profits compared to the previous year. The company also experienced a negative profit attributable to owners of the parent, reflecting challenges in its operational efficiency and market conditions. Despite these setbacks, Gunze has maintained its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a cautious optimism about future performance.

More about Gunze

Gunze Limited operates in the textile industry, primarily focusing on manufacturing and selling apparel, functional solutions, and lifestyle creations. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its diverse range of products catering to various market needs.

