Gunze Limited Announces Major Structural Reform in Apparel Business

Gunze ( (JP:3002) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Gunze Limited has announced a significant structural reform of its apparel business, which includes consolidating and reorganizing production and distribution bases, and seeking voluntary retirements. This move is part of their ‘VISION 2030 stage 2’ plan to enhance profitability. The company plans to close several factories and distribution centers, transferring their functions to other domestic and overseas bases, and will provide reemployment support for affected employees. These changes are expected to streamline operations and strengthen Gunze’s position in the apparel market.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3002) stock is a Hold with a Yen3500.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Gunze stock, see the JP:3002 Stock Forecast page.

More about Gunze

Gunze Limited operates in the apparel industry, focusing on the manufacturing and processing of innerwear. The company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the code 3002. Gunze is working towards a sustainable profit model through structural reforms in its apparel business.

Average Trading Volume: 176,212

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen126.6B

