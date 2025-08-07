Gunze Completes Treasury Shares Disposal for Stock Compensation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Gunze ( (JP:3002) ) has provided an update.

Gunze Limited has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of 19,914 treasury shares as restricted stock compensation. This move, decided by the Board of Directors, aims to align the interests of directors and corporate officers with the company’s performance, potentially enhancing its operational efficiency and stakeholder value.

More about Gunze

Gunze Limited operates in the textile industry and is known for its production of apparel, functional solutions, and lifestyle creations. The company focuses on providing innovative textile products and services, catering to a diverse market.

Average Trading Volume: 183,157

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen127.9B

