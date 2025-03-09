Guming Holdings Announces Partial Exercise of Over-allotment Option and End of Stabilization Period

The latest update is out from Guming Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1364) ).

Guming Holdings Limited announced the partial exercise of the Over-allotment Option by the Overall Coordinators on behalf of the International Underwriters, covering over-allocations in the International Offering. The stabilization period for the Global Offering, managed by Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., ended on March 9, 2025, marking the completion of the stabilizing actions.

More about Guming Holdings Ltd.

Guming Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, operating in the financial sector. The company is involved in global offerings and securities, focusing on international underwriting and investment opportunities.

YTD Price Performance: 21.51%

Average Trading Volume: 15,021,552

For a thorough assessment of 1364 stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.