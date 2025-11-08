Gujarat Ambuja Exports Reports Q2 and Half-Year Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited ( (IN:GAEL) ) has shared an announcement.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. The results, reviewed by the company’s auditors and approved by the Board of Directors, have been made available on the company’s website. This communication is part of the company’s voluntary initiative to keep stakeholders informed about its financial performance, reflecting a commitment to transparency and environmental sensitivity by distributing results electronically.

More about Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited operates in the agro-processing industry, focusing on the production and export of various agricultural products. The company is known for its diverse range of offerings, including edible oils, starches, and other agro-based products, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 30,811

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 49.83B INR

