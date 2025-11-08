Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. ( (IN:GUJALKALI) ) is now available.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited has released its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a net profit before tax, with notable provisions made for goods damaged due to a fire at a contract manufacturer. The results include contributions from a 60% equity joint venture, GACL-NALCO Alkalies & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. The board declared a dividend, and employee expenses included significant pay revisions.

More about Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited operates in the chemicals industry, focusing on the production and supply of various chemical products. The company is promoted by the Government of Gujarat and is involved in promoting green technology.

Average Trading Volume: 3,225

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 41.02B INR

