Guinness VCT Reports Growth and Plans New Share Offer

Guinness VCT Plc ( (GB:GVCT) ) has provided an update.

Guinness VCT plc has reported significant growth in its annual financial performance for the year ending 31 March 2025, with net asset value rising to £10.27 million from £6.68 million in the previous year. The company also announced its intention to launch a new offer for subscription of ordinary shares in the upcoming tax years, aiming to further capitalize on its investment portfolio’s strong performance and anticipated growth.

Guinness VCT plc operates in the venture capital trust sector, focusing on providing capital to early-stage companies with high growth potential. The company primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across various industries, aiming to deliver strong returns to its shareholders.

