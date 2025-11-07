Guardant Health Completes $402.5M Convertible Notes Offering

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Guardant Health ( (GH) ) has provided an announcement.

On November 4, 2025, Guardant Health entered into an underwriting agreement for a public offering of 3,833,332 shares of common stock at $90 per share, raising approximately $327.2 million. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, potentially including repurchasing a portion of the company’s convertible senior notes due 2027. Additionally, on November 7, 2025, Guardant Health completed a private offering of $402.5 million in convertible senior notes due 2033, with proceeds also intended for general corporate purposes. These financial moves are expected to strengthen Guardant Health’s operational capabilities and market positioning.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GH is a Neutral.

Guardant Health’s overall score is driven by strong earnings call performance and technical momentum, but is significantly hampered by poor financial health and challenging valuation metrics. The company’s ability to sustain growth while addressing financial instability will be crucial for future performance.

More about Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on improving patient care by providing advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data, and AI analytics. The company aims to enhance outcomes across all stages of cancer care, from early detection to treatment selection for advanced cancer.

Average Trading Volume: 2,712,165

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $11.98B

