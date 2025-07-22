Guaranty Bancshares Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

Guaranty Bancshares ( (GNTY) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Guaranty Bancshares presented to its investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, operates in the banking sector with a presence across 26 communities in Texas, offering a range of financial services. The company reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with net income rising to $10.0 million, a notable increase from previous quarters. This growth was primarily driven by improvements in net interest margin and stable core deposits and loan levels.

Key financial highlights include a net interest margin increase to 3.71%, a rise in net interest income by $3.8 million year-over-year, and a strong asset quality with nonperforming assets at 0.33% of total assets. Additionally, the company’s capital and liquidity positions remain robust, with a liquidity ratio of 18.8% and total equity reaching $331.8 million.

The company also reported a significant increase in noninterest income, primarily due to a restitution payment from a lawsuit settlement and gains on loan sales. Despite a slight increase in noninterest expenses, the efficiency ratio improved to 62.32%, reflecting better operational efficiency.

Looking ahead, Guaranty Bancshares remains optimistic about its financial health and strategic growth, supported by stable asset quality and strong capital and liquidity levels.

