Guangdong Land Holdings Updates Board of Directors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Guangdong Land Holdings Limited ( (HK:0124) ) is now available.

Guangdong Land Holdings Limited has announced an updated list of its board of directors and their roles, effective from October 27, 2025. The announcement details the composition of the board, including executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, as well as the members of various board committees such as the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees. This update may impact the company’s governance structure and decision-making processes, potentially influencing its strategic direction and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0124) stock is a Sell with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Guangdong Land Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:0124 Stock Forecast page.

More about Guangdong Land Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: -11.29%

Average Trading Volume: 4,045,165

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$470.7M

Find detailed analytics on 0124 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue