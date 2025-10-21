Guangdong Investment Secures HK$2 Billion Loan for Refinancing and Capital Needs

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Guangdong Investment ( (HK:0270) ) is now available.

Guangdong Investment Limited has secured a HK$2 billion committed term loan facility to refinance existing debt and support short-term working capital needs. The loan is contingent on maintaining its current ownership structure, with GDH Limited holding at least 51% of the company’s shares. This financial maneuver is expected to stabilize the company’s financial operations and ensure compliance with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0270) stock is a Hold with a HK$7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Guangdong Investment stock, see the HK:0270 Stock Forecast page.

More about Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, primarily engaged in investment activities. It is majority-owned by GDH Limited, which is ultimately controlled by the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government of China.

Average Trading Volume: 11,525,084

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$47.6B

For an in-depth examination of 0270 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue