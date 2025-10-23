Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Completes Major Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1396) ) has issued an update.

Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd. has completed a major transaction involving the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of a target company. This acquisition was finalized on October 23, 2025, with the issuance of 310,000,000 consideration shares at HK$3.15 per share. As a result, the target company has become a subsidiary of Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd., and its financial results will now be consolidated into the company’s financial statements. This transaction alters the shareholding structure, with the vendor now holding a 27.58% stake.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1396) stock is a Hold with a HK$6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd. stock, see the HK:1396 Stock Forecast page.

More about Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,902,545

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$5.15B

