GSK’s Cancer Drug Nears Broader FDA Approval

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK) (GB:GSK) has released an update.

GlaxoSmithKline plc has announced that the US FDA has granted a priority review for the expanded use of their drug Jemperli (dostarlimab) in combination with chemotherapy for all adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. The application is backed by positive results from the RUBY phase III trial showing significant survival benefits, with a decision expected by 23 August 2024. Jemperli is currently approved for specific genetic profiles of the disease and the expansion could benefit a broader patient population.

