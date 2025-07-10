GSK’s Belimumab Study: A Potential Game-Changer for SSc-ILD Treatment

GlaxoSmithKline ((GSK)), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK) ((GB:GSK)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Phase 2/3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Parallel-Group Study to Evaluate The Efficacy And Safety of Belimumab Administered Subcutaneously in Adults With Systemic Sclerosis Associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD)’. The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of belimumab, a biological treatment, in improving lung function and reducing extra-pulmonary symptoms in patients with SSc-ILD.

The intervention being tested is belimumab, administered subcutaneously. It is designed to work alongside standard therapy to enhance treatment outcomes for SSc-ILD patients.

This interventional study follows a randomized, parallel-group design with quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are all blinded to the treatment allocation. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study commenced on September 13, 2023, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion date is not specified, but the last update was submitted on July 7, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

The update on this study could influence GSK’s stock performance positively, as successful outcomes may enhance their product portfolio and market position. Investors should also consider the competitive landscape, as advancements in SSc-ILD treatment could impact other companies in the pharmaceutical sector.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

