GSK Updates Total Voting Rights for Shareholders

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has released an update.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK plc) has announced its total number of voting rights as of March 31, 2024, which is 4,114,879,946, following the issuance of 4,314,051,101 Ordinary Shares and holding 169,171,155 in Treasury. This key figure is essential for shareholders to assess their stake in the company and make necessary notifications under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The report serves as a compliance measure with the SEC and provides transparency into the company’s capital structure.

