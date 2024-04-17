GSK Executives Reinvest Dividends in Shares

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has released an update.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK plc) has reported a series of transactions involving key management personnel reinvesting dividends in company shares. This includes the CEO, CFO, and others increasing their notional interest in GSK through dividend reinvestment into both Ordinary Shares and American Depositary Shares on April 16, 2024. The transactions were executed on the London and New York Stock Exchanges, underlining the company’s ongoing financial activities and insider confidence.

