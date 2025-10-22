GSK and Alector Discontinue Latozinemab Trials After Mixed Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

GlaxoSmithKline ( (GB:GSK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

GSK and Alector announced the results of the INFRONT-3 clinical trial for latozinemab, a treatment for frontotemporal dementia due to a progranulin gene mutation. While the trial showed a significant effect on plasma progranulin concentrations, it did not demonstrate clinical benefits in slowing disease progression, leading to the discontinuation of further studies. Despite this setback, GSK remains committed to exploring the data for future research opportunities in neurodegeneration.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GSK) stock is a Hold with a £14.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GlaxoSmithKline stock, see the GB:GSK Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:GSK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GSK is a Outperform.

GlaxoSmithKline’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the most significant factors driving the score. The company’s strategic focus on specialty medicines and shareholder returns, combined with a reasonable valuation and positive technical indicators, support a favorable outlook. Challenges in vaccine sales and regulatory headwinds are noted but are balanced by the company’s innovation and growth initiatives.

More about GlaxoSmithKline

GSK is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on uniting science, technology, and talent to advance disease treatment and prevention. The company collaborates with partners like Alector to develop innovative therapies, particularly in the field of neurodegeneration.

Average Trading Volume: 8,010,510

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £65.68B

