GSI Technology Reports Strong Q2 2026 Results

GSI Technology ( (GSIT) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information GSI Technology presented to its investors.

GSI Technology, Inc., a company specializing in advanced computing solutions, is known for its innovative Associative Processing Unit (APU) technology that enhances efficiency in high-performance computing and edge applications. In its recent earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, GSI Technology highlighted a notable revenue increase of 42% year-over-year, driven by strong demand for its SRAM solutions. The company also successfully closed a $50 million financing deal to support the development of its Gemini-II platform and the initiation of the Plato chip design.

Key financial metrics from the quarter include net revenues of $6.44 million and a gross margin of 54.8%. The company reported a narrowed net loss of $3.2 million compared to the previous year, reflecting improved operational efficiency. Sales to major clients like KYEC and Cadence Design Systems contributed significantly to the quarter’s revenue, while military and defense sales saw a decline.

GSI Technology’s strategic focus remains on advancing its APU technology, with recent validation from a Cornell University research paper underscoring the Gemini-I’s energy efficiency compared to leading GPUs. The company is poised to leverage its Gemini-II platform, which offers enhanced memory and performance capabilities, to capitalize on opportunities in the edge AI market.

Looking ahead, GSI Technology anticipates third-quarter revenues between $6.0 million and $6.8 million, with a gross margin of approximately 54% to 56%. The management remains optimistic about the company’s growth prospects, supported by its ongoing technological advancements and strategic initiatives.

