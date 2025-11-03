Gryphon Capital Income Trust Raises A$57.37 Million in Unit Purchase Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gryphon Capital Income Trust ( (AU:GCI) ) has shared an announcement.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust has successfully raised approximately A$57.37 million through a unit purchase plan, issuing 28,685,000 new units at A$2.00 each. The funds will support the Trust’s incremental portfolio management in line with its investment strategy, enhancing its position in the fixed income market.

Gryphon Capital Investments Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Barings, is a fixed income investment manager with extensive experience in both Australian and international markets, managing over A$4.9 billion in assets. The company benefits from Barings’ global platform, which manages over US$456 billion in assets, allowing Gryphon to scale its investment strategies.

