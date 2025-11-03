Gryphon Capital Income Trust Confirms Distribution Amount

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust ( (AU:GCI) ) has provided an announcement.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust has confirmed the estimated distribution amount for its ordinary units, as previously announced. The update pertains to the distribution for the financial period ending on October 31, 2025, and follows an earlier announcement made on October 24, 2025. This confirmation is crucial for stakeholders as it provides clarity on the expected returns from their investments in the trust.

More about Gryphon Capital Income Trust

Average Trading Volume: 965,915

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For detailed information about GCI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue