Grupo Televisa Reports Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Grupo Televisa reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, showing a 4.8% decline in revenue and a 0.7% decrease in operating segment income compared to the same period in 2024. The company’s Sky segment experienced a significant revenue drop of 18.2%, contributing to the overall decline. Despite these challenges, Televisa achieved a 38.5% operating segment income margin, aided by efficiency improvements. The net loss for the quarter was Ps.1,932.5 million, primarily due to increased income taxes and a decrease in share of income from associates and joint ventures. The cable segment maintained stable revenue, supported by growth in broadband and mobile subscribers.

Grupo Televisa’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial struggles, including declining revenues and high leverage. Technical analysis indicates bearish trends, while valuation metrics reflect ongoing losses. Despite some positive developments in operational efficiencies and subscriber growth, revenue declines in key segments remain a concern.

More about Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is a leading media company in the Spanish-speaking world, primarily engaged in the production and distribution of television programming, cable television, and telecommunications services. The company focuses on serving the Mexican market and has a significant presence in the broader Latin American region.

