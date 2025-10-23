Grupo Comercial Chedraui Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV Class B ( (GCHEF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV Class B presented to its investors.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui S.A.B. de C.V. is a prominent retail company operating in the supermarket sector, with a significant presence in both Mexico and the United States, known for its diverse store formats and commitment to providing a comprehensive shopping experience.

In the third quarter of 2025, Grupo Comercial Chedraui reported a solid financial performance, highlighted by a 13.3% increase in consolidated net income and a 3.2% growth in consolidated EBITDA compared to the previous year. The company also celebrated the milestone of opening its 1,000th store across Mexico and the United States, showcasing its ongoing expansion efforts.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a 2.8% growth in same-store sales in Mexico, outperforming the ANTAD index by 183 basis points, and a consolidated EBITDA margin improvement to 8.5%. Despite a slight decline in consolidated sales due to exchange rate effects, Chedraui Mexico’s sales grew by 5.2%, driven by higher same-store sales and an expanded sales floor. In contrast, Chedraui USA faced challenges with a 4.6% decline in sales, impacted by stricter immigration enforcement and currency fluctuations.

The company maintained a strong financial position with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of -0.03x, reflecting a net cash position. Additionally, Chedraui continued its strategic investments, opening 32 new stores in Mexico during the quarter and enhancing its e-commerce capabilities, which saw increased penetration in both Mexico and the U.S.

Looking ahead, Grupo Comercial Chedraui remains committed to its strategic pillars of offering the lowest prices, best assortment, and superior shopping experiences. The company plans to continue its expansion and investment efforts, aiming to strengthen its market position and deliver sustainable growth in the coming quarters.

