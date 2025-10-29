Grupo Bimbo Reports Resilient Third Quarter Performance

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. (ADR) ( (GRBMF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. (ADR) presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Grupo Bimbo, the world’s largest baking company, operates in the food and beverage industry with a significant presence in 91 countries, offering a diverse range of bakery and snack products. In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Grupo Bimbo highlighted growth in both sales and EBITDA, driven by strategic pricing, geographical diversification, and operational efficiencies, while maintaining market share in key categories. The company reported record net sales of Ps. 107,421 million, a 1.2% increase, with notable growth in Latin America and the EAA regions, and a return to double-digit EBITDA margins in North America. Despite a challenging market environment, Grupo Bimbo’s adjusted EBITDA rose by 0.8%, maintaining a margin of 14.7%, while net majority income saw a decline due to higher financing costs and tax rates. Looking ahead, Grupo Bimbo remains focused on leveraging its geographical diversification and recent acquisitions to sustain profitable growth, even as it navigates fluctuating market conditions.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue