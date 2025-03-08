Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Reports Q4 2024 Growth

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV Class B ( (GPAEF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV Class B presented to its investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) operates 12 airports in Mexico and two in Jamaica, providing a mix of aeronautical and non-aeronautical services. The company is listed on both the New York and Mexican Stock Exchanges.

In its latest earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2024, GAP reported a 5.4% increase in total revenues, driven by a significant rise in non-aeronautical services. The company also saw a 16.2% increase in net comprehensive income compared to the same period last year.

Key financial highlights include a 16.4% increase in combined aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenues and a 14.9% rise in EBITDA. The company also noted a 29.0% increase in service costs, largely due to the consolidation of its cargo and fiscal warehouse business in Guadalajara. Passenger traffic grew by 1.4% across its 14 airports, with new routes contributing to this growth.

Looking ahead, GAP management anticipates continued growth in 2025, with expectations of a 4-6% increase in passenger traffic and a 23-25% rise in total revenues. The company plans significant capital investments, including the expansion of its Puerto Vallarta terminal and further development in Jamaica.