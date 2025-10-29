Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Faces Operational Disruptions in Jamaica Due to Hurricane Melissa

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico ( (PAC) ) has shared an update.

On October 25 and 26, 2025, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) had to suspend operations at Kingston and Montego Bay airports in Jamaica due to Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm. The company is prioritizing safety and working to resume operations to facilitate humanitarian aid. The Jamaican airports accounted for 11% of GAP’s passenger traffic and 8.8% of its consolidated EBITDA in the first nine months of 2025.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are key strengths, offset by bearish technical indicators and moderate valuation metrics. The company’s robust revenue growth and strategic expansion plans are promising, but current market momentum suggests caution.

More about Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including major cities like Guadalajara and Tijuana, and tourist destinations such as Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos. GAP also manages airports in Jamaica, having acquired a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited in 2015 and taken control of Norman Manley International Airport in 2019.

Average Trading Volume: 75,978

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $10.86B

