GRP Limited Updates on Legal Dispute with EESB

An update from GRP Ltd. ( (SG:BLU) ) is now available.

GRP Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing legal dispute with EESB. A Consent Order was recorded at the Ipoh High Court, leading to the discharge of a Mareva Injunction that had restricted Ratus Nautika from accessing a significant sum in its business account. The civil suit by EESB against Ratus Nautika’s directors will be discontinued, and the case is stayed pending arbitration. Ratus Nautika has issued a directive to segregate the disputed funds, maintaining its rights in ongoing adjudication proceedings.

Average Trading Volume: 41,500

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$8.11M

