Grown Rogue to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

An announcement from Grown Rogue International ( (TSE:GRIN) ) is now available.

Grown Rogue International Inc. announced it will report its third-quarter 2025 financial results on November 11, 2025, after market close, followed by a conference call hosted by CEO Obie Strickler. This announcement highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:GRIN) stock is a Hold with a C$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Grown Rogue International stock, see the TSE:GRIN Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GRIN is a Neutral.

Grown Rogue International’s overall stock score is driven by strong revenue growth and improved gross margins. However, challenges in profitability and high leverage, combined with weak technical indicators and a high P/E ratio, limit the stock’s attractiveness.

Grown Rogue International Inc. is a flower-forward cannabis company rooted in Oregon’s Rogue Valley, known for its cannabis heritage and quality. Operating in Oregon, Michigan, and New Jersey, with expansion in Illinois, the company specializes in designer-quality indoor flower, valued for consistency and care in cultivation.

YTD Price Performance: -39.58%

Average Trading Volume: 69,224

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$144.8M

