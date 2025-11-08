Groupon Reports Strong Q3 2025 Revenue Growth

Groupon ( (GRPN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Groupon presented to its investors.

Groupon, Inc., a leading online marketplace for local services and experiences, has reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing growth in global revenue and billings. The company, known for offering unbeatable value in local experiences, operates primarily in the e-commerce sector.

In the third quarter of 2025, Groupon experienced a 7% increase in global revenue, reaching $122.8 million, and an 11% rise in global billings, totaling $416.1 million. The company’s North America segment showed significant growth, with local revenue and billings up by 12% and 18%, respectively. Despite these positive trends, Groupon reported a net loss from continuing operations of $117.8 million.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include an adjusted EBITDA of $17.5 million, a gross profit increase of 9% year-over-year, and a cash balance of $238.5 million at the end of the quarter. The company also noted a 4% increase in active customers, totaling 16.1 million, and a 5% rise in unit sales compared to the previous year.

While the North American market showed robust performance, international revenue saw a slight decline, primarily due to the divestiture of Giftcloud. Excluding this factor, international local revenue increased by 8%. The company continues to focus on customer acquisition and platform modernization to enhance its marketplace.

Looking ahead, Groupon’s management remains confident in its strategic direction, emphasizing its commitment to becoming a trusted destination for high-quality local experiences. The company aims to leverage its momentum in customer acquisition and platform enhancements to drive future growth.

