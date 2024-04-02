Grocery Outlet Expands Reach with United Grocery Acquisition

The latest update is out from Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO).

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has successfully completed the acquisition of BBGO Acquisition Inc., the parent company of United Grocery Outlet, for approximately $62 million. This strategic purchase, which includes cash and potential post-closing adjustments, strengthens Grocery Outlet’s market presence and expands its reach in the grocery sector. The transaction was finalized on April 1, 2024, reinforcing Grocery Outlet’s commitment to growth and value for its shareholders.

Find detailed analytics on GO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.