Grocery Outlet Appoints Interim CFO, Bracher Steps Down

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has announced the departure of CFO Charles C. Bracher to pursue a new opportunity and has appointed Lindsay E. Gray as the Interim CFO effective March 1, 2024. Gray, with a solid background in accounting and previous experience at BevMo! and Deloitte & Touche LLP, will also maintain her role as SVP of Accounting while the company seeks a permanent replacement. Additionally, Bracher has agreed to a consulting role to ensure a smooth transition, during which he’ll receive a monthly fee and remain eligible for certain bonuses and equity awards.

