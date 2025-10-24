GRM Overseas Reports No Activity in Physical Share Transfers

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from GRM Overseas Ltd. ( (IN:GRMOVER) ).

GRM Overseas Limited has reported to the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India regarding the status of transfer requests for physical shares re-lodged under a special window as per a SEBI circular. The company confirmed that no requests were received, processed, approved, or rejected during the period from September 1 to September 30, 2025, indicating no activity in this area for the specified timeframe.

More about GRM Overseas Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 47,118

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 25.49B INR

For a thorough assessment of GRMOVER stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue