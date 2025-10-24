GRM Overseas Reports No Activity in Physical Share Transfers

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
The latest update is out from GRM Overseas Ltd. ( (IN:GRMOVER) ).
GRM Overseas Limited has reported to the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India regarding the status of transfer requests for physical shares re-lodged under a special window as per a SEBI circular. The company confirmed that no requests were received, processed, approved, or rejected during the period from September 1 to September 30, 2025, indicating no activity in this area for the specified timeframe.
More about GRM Overseas Ltd.
Average Trading Volume: 47,118
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: 25.49B INR
