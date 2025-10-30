Gresham House Income & Growth VCT Director Increases Stake

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Income & Growth VCT plc Class S ( (GB:GHV1) ) is now available.

Gresham House Income & Growth VCT plc announced that Justin Ward, a Non-Executive Director, and his spouse, Elizabeth Ann Ward, have purchased shares under the company’s Dividend Investment Scheme. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects continued confidence in the company’s growth potential and commitment to aligning management interests with those of shareholders.

More about Income & Growth VCT plc Class S

Gresham House Income & Growth VCT plc operates in the financial services industry, focusing on venture capital trusts. The company is involved in providing investment opportunities through its dividend investment schemes, targeting growth and income generation for its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 35,153

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

