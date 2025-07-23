Gresham House Announces Board Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Income & Growth VCT plc Class S ( (GB:GHV1) ) has shared an update.

Gresham House Income & Growth VCT plc, a company involved in venture capital trusts, announced a significant board appointment. Graham Paterson, a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Management Engagement Committee at Gresham House, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director at HgCapital Trust plc. This move could enhance collaboration and strategic alignment between the two entities, potentially impacting stakeholders positively.

Average Trading Volume: 32,497

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

