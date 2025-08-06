Gremz, Inc. Reports Strong Q2 Financial Performance and Positive Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Gremz, Inc. ( (JP:3150) ) has provided an announcement.

Gremz, Inc. reported a 4% increase in net sales and a 7.2% rise in operating profit for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the previous year. The company’s financial position remains strong with a high equity-to-asset ratio, and it forecasts continued growth in sales and profits for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about Gremz, Inc.

Gremz, Inc. is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and operates within the financial sector, focusing on providing financial services and products.

Average Trading Volume: 48,443

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen58.42B

