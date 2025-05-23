Greenway Technologies Adopts Amended Bylaws for Governance

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from Greenway Technologies ( (GWTI) ).

On May 20, 2025, Greenway Technologies entered into a term sheet with Renewable Elements, LLC to install a G-ReformerTM pilot site for producing synthesis and hydrogen gas. Renewable Elements paid a non-refundable deposit of $1,300,000, which Greenway Technologies plans to use for research and development and the construction of the pilot site. Additionally, on May 22, 2025, the company adopted amended bylaws to align with recent corporate governance practices and SEC regulations, including changes to shareholder voting rights and director election procedures. Furthermore, Greenway Technologies’ common stock is set to transition to the OTCID Basic Market effective July 1, 2025, as part of its ongoing evaluation of trading platforms to benefit shareholders.

More about Greenway Technologies

Greenway Technologies, Inc. operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the development and commercialization of technologies to produce synthesis and hydrogen gas. The company is engaged in creating pilot sites for their G-ReformerTM technology, which aims to enhance the production of clean energy.

Average Trading Volume: 91,253

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $19.43M

