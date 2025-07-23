Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corp. Reports Strong Financial Turnaround

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corp. ( (TSE:GWAY) ) has provided an update.

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation reported a significant financial turnaround for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with a 71% increase in annual net revenue and a 107% rise in fourth-quarter revenue. The company achieved a positive adjusted EBITDA of $1,181,419, transitioning from negative figures in the previous year, and generated over $1.8 million in net cash from operating activities. This growth reflects the rising demand for Greenway’s premium cannabis products and positions the company for further expansion both domestically and internationally.

Spark’s Take on TSE:GWAY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GWAY is a Neutral.

The overall score reflects significant revenue growth and strategic corporate actions but is weighed down by financial strain and technical bearish trends. The financial performance remains a key concern with high leverage and cash flow issues, while technical indicators suggest caution. Positive corporate events offer potential upside if financial weaknesses are addressed.

More about Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corp.

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator specializing in high-quality greenhouse cannabis for the Canadian market.

Average Trading Volume: 4,085

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$28.94M

